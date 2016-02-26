March 21 announced as deadline to register for federal disaster/flood aid

Midnight on March 21, 2016, is the deadline for Missourians in the 33 counties designated for federal aid due to losses from the severe storms and flooding Dec. 23, 2015, to Jan. 9, 2016, to register for two types of federal assistance.

Grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) help eligible individuals and families pay for rent if the disaster displaced them from their homes, make basic home repairs, or cover other serious disaster-related losses.

Both property owners and renters may be eligible. These grants do not have to be repaid.

Low interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are the main form of federal assistance following a disaster.

SBA makes disaster loans available to businesses of all sizes, most nonprofit organizations, homeowners, and renters.

People with insurance are among those encouraged to register, as they may find after the deadline that FEMA can help them with losses their insurance doesn’t cover.

Similarly, even individuals who have minor damage should register, because they may find out after the deadline passes that their repairs are more extensive than originally expected.

Register online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling toll-free 800-621-3362 (FEMA),

Several disaster recovery centers remain open in Missouri where in-person assistance is available from FEMA and SBA. Locations of recovery centers may be found through a link from the home page of fema.gov/drc.

The federal disaster declaration covers eligible losses caused by flooding and severe storms between December 23, 2015, and January 9, 2016, in these counties: Barry, Barton, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Greene, Hickory, Jasper, Jefferson, Laclede, Lawrence, Lincoln, Maries, McDonald, Morgan, Newton, Osage, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, Scott, St. Charles, St. Francois, St. Louis, Ste. Genevieve, Stone, Taney, Texas, Webster and Wright.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.