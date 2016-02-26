PACTC hosts events to help students explore career options - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

PACTC hosts events to help students explore career options

Written by Tommy Dawson, Content Specialist
Connect
Students in Mr. Stan Cook’s digital media classes welcomed area 10th graders into their classroom during the annual CSI: Career Search Investigation event. (Source: PACTC) Students in Mr. Stan Cook’s digital media classes welcomed area 10th graders into their classroom during the annual CSI: Career Search Investigation event. (Source: PACTC)
Mr. Chris Gemoules, who teaches computer maintenance/electronics at PACTC, shows components to visiting eighth graders. (Source: PACTC) Mr. Chris Gemoules, who teaches computer maintenance/electronics at PACTC, shows components to visiting eighth graders. (Source: PACTC)
PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

The Perryville Area Career and Technology Center held its annual CSI event in January and February on the campus of Perry County School District 32.

The Career Search Investigation event, held each fall and spring, introduces career education to students in Grades 8th and 10th.

In January and February, 331 sophomores attended CSI, and in October, more than 400 students in eighth grade participated.

Eighth graders from six area schools attended the event including District 32, Ste. Genevieve, Valle, Meadow Heights, Immanuel Lutheran and Altenburg Public Schools.

Sophomores from Perryville, St. Vincent, Saxony, Valle and Meadow Heights High Schools attended the 10th Grade CSI Day.

Each student chose three programs to visit and get 35 minutes of interactive or hands-on activities.

The 10 available programs include:

  • Auto Collision Repair with Mr. Jason Buchheit
  • Auto Services Technology with Mr. Tom Canter
  • Computer Maintenance/Electronics with Mr. Chris Gemoules
  • Construction Technology with Mr. Joel Kurre
  • Digital Media with Mr. Stan Cook
  • Early Childhood Professionals with Mrs. Heather Zoellner
  • Graphic Arts with Mr. Bill Ernst
  • Health Occupations with Mrs. Sheila Brown
  • Industrial Engineering and Technology with Mr. Laddie Garris
  • Welding with Mr. Bill Johns

Mr. Craig Hayden, director of PACTC, said that it’s important to show eighth graders all the options before they begin planning their high school schedules, and their post-secondary education or career paths.

“Our current students help with CSI, and are able to answer many questions from the younger students,” Heather Zoellner instructor of Early Childhood Professionals said.

“We feel it is never too early to begin deciding which profession or career is right for our future Career Center students,” Hayden said. “There are countless career options to choose from and it can be a daunting task to narrow it down to one. 

“We stress the importance of thoroughly researching and exploring their desired position to get a better understanding of the requirements, responsibilities and, ultimately, its compatibility with their interests, strengths and personality.”

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly