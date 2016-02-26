PACTC hosts events to help students explore career options

Mr. Chris Gemoules, who teaches computer maintenance/electronics at PACTC, shows components to visiting eighth graders. (Source: PACTC)

Students in Mr. Stan Cook’s digital media classes welcomed area 10th graders into their classroom during the annual CSI: Career Search Investigation event. (Source: PACTC)

The Perryville Area Career and Technology Center held its annual CSI event in January and February on the campus of Perry County School District 32.

The Career Search Investigation event, held each fall and spring, introduces career education to students in Grades 8th and 10th.

In January and February, 331 sophomores attended CSI, and in October, more than 400 students in eighth grade participated.

Eighth graders from six area schools attended the event including District 32, Ste. Genevieve, Valle, Meadow Heights, Immanuel Lutheran and Altenburg Public Schools.

Sophomores from Perryville, St. Vincent, Saxony, Valle and Meadow Heights High Schools attended the 10th Grade CSI Day.

Each student chose three programs to visit and get 35 minutes of interactive or hands-on activities.

The 10 available programs include:

Auto Collision Repair with Mr. Jason Buchheit

Auto Services Technology with Mr. Tom Canter

Computer Maintenance/Electronics with Mr. Chris Gemoules

Construction Technology with Mr. Joel Kurre

Digital Media with Mr. Stan Cook

Early Childhood Professionals with Mrs. Heather Zoellner

Graphic Arts with Mr. Bill Ernst

Health Occupations with Mrs. Sheila Brown

Industrial Engineering and Technology with Mr. Laddie Garris

Welding with Mr. Bill Johns

Mr. Craig Hayden, director of PACTC, said that it’s important to show eighth graders all the options before they begin planning their high school schedules, and their post-secondary education or career paths.

“Our current students help with CSI, and are able to answer many questions from the younger students,” Heather Zoellner instructor of Early Childhood Professionals said.

“We feel it is never too early to begin deciding which profession or career is right for our future Career Center students,” Hayden said. “There are countless career options to choose from and it can be a daunting task to narrow it down to one.

“We stress the importance of thoroughly researching and exploring their desired position to get a better understanding of the requirements, responsibilities and, ultimately, its compatibility with their interests, strengths and personality.”

