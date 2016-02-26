Police searching for man accused of stealing from Miner storage - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police searching for man accused of stealing from Miner storage units

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
James M. Wells (Source: Miner Police Department) James M. Wells (Source: Miner Police Department)
Tyler Lowe (Source: Miner Police Department) Tyler Lowe (Source: Miner Police Department)
MINER, MO (KFVS) -

Police in Miner are searching for a man suspected of stealing from a number of storage sheds.

Officers responded to Byrd's Mini Storage on Matthews Lane in Miner to investigate a report of a possible break-in.  

As the officer arrived it was reported that a suspect vehicle was leaving the storage area, and a man was left behind.  

The man, Tyler Lowe, 23, of Sikeston, was arrested and charged with burglary, theft/stealing, and property damage.

He was released on bond.

The vehicle that left the scene was later found abandoned in a field just east of Miner.  

The vehicle actually belonged to Lowe, and the other party involved left him behind.

Property that was recovered from the vehicle was returned to the owners. 

Police are currently looking for James Michael Wells, 23, of Oran, in connection to the investigation.

A warrant has been issued for Wells for his involvement in these thefts.  

He has been charged with burglary, theft/stealing, and property damage.

$10,000 cash or surety bond

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wells is asked to contact the Miner Police Department (573-471-8568) or your local law enforcement agency.  

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly