Police searching for man accused of stealing from Miner storage units

Police in Miner are searching for a man suspected of stealing from a number of storage sheds.

Officers responded to Byrd's Mini Storage on Matthews Lane in Miner to investigate a report of a possible break-in.

As the officer arrived it was reported that a suspect vehicle was leaving the storage area, and a man was left behind.

The man, Tyler Lowe, 23, of Sikeston, was arrested and charged with burglary, theft/stealing, and property damage.

He was released on bond.

The vehicle that left the scene was later found abandoned in a field just east of Miner.

The vehicle actually belonged to Lowe, and the other party involved left him behind.

Property that was recovered from the vehicle was returned to the owners.

Police are currently looking for James Michael Wells, 23, of Oran, in connection to the investigation.

A warrant has been issued for Wells for his involvement in these thefts.

He has been charged with burglary, theft/stealing, and property damage.

$10,000 cash or surety bond

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wells is asked to contact the Miner Police Department (573-471-8568) or your local law enforcement agency.

