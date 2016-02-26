Heartland Cooks: Adam Glenn's Blackened Catfish & Creamy Pea & Kale Risotto

This week's Heartland Cook has a passion for cooking that put him in kitchens out west cooking up first-class cuisine in locations like Yosemite's Grand Dining Room.

Two years ago, Adam Glenn decided to come back home to Charleston, Missouri. He opened The Glenn restaurant and ever since he's been serving up gourmet dishes to folks from his hometown.

Adam says buying local is important to him and he only serves his guests the highest-quality local ingredients.

Adam whipped up a plate of American farm-raised blackened catfish and creamy pea and kale risotto for our cameras and says it's an easy dish you can make fairly easily at home to offer your family a flare for fine fare.

Adam’s American farm-raised blackened catfish filets

Ingredients:

American Farm-Raised Catfish filets

Blackening seasoning

Salt & pepper (to taste)

Butter

Olive oil

Sprig of fresh thyme

Directions:

Heat olive oil over medium –high Coat one side of catfish filets with blackening seasoning.

Heat olive oil in a large, non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. When oil is hot, add one tablespoon of butter.

Season one side of each catfish filet with blackening seasoning. Place blackened-seasoned side down in the pan.

Season top of filets with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Cook filets two minutes and then flip. Add another tablespoon of butter and a sprig of fresh thyme to the pan. Allow thyme to crackle and season the oil. Lift the pan to pool seasoned oil into one side of the pan and spoon onto to filets to baste. Cook one additional minute.

Remove skillet from heat, cover with aluminum foil or pan lid and set fish aside to steam and finish cooking.

Adam’s Creamy Pea & Kale Risotto

Ingredients:

1 cup rice 2 Tablespoons butter

Pinch of salt

1/4 cup white or yellow onion finely diced

1/2 cup dry white wine

Shallots (diced)

Garlic (diced)

Chicken stock as needed

Fresh or freshly frozen peas

Sliced Black Kale

1/4 cup heavy whipping cream

Directions:

In a medium pan melt butter over medium heat. Add diced onions and a pinch of salt to draw the moisture out. Sauté until onion is translucent.

Add rice and stir to coat grains cooking until the grains are also slightly translucent approximately 2-3 minutes. Add white wine and continue to cook until wine has nearly all evaporated.

Add a cup of water to the pan, and continue to cook and stir constantly until water is incorporated. Add another ladle of water to prevent scorching. Continue this process adding more water until absorbed for about ten minutes until rice is soft on the outside but chewy in the middle.

Spread precooked rice out on a wide surface like a cookie sheet or large plate to cool. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Once your catfish is cooked, melt another Tablespoon or two of butter and add diced shallots and garlic. Add peas and kale to taste. Add chicken stock and bring to a boil.

Add previously prepared par-cooked rice and cream. Stir mixture and bring to a hard boil. Cook rice to al dente.

