Hickman Co. church, Paducah apartment complex added to national historic registry

The California Apartments in Paducah has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. (Source: Kentucky Heritage Council)

The First Christian Church in Clinton, Ky. was added to the National Register of Historic Places. (Source: Kentucky Heritage Council)

The National Park Service recently approved 11 Kentucky sites for listing in the National Register of Historic Places, including ones in Hickman and McCracken Counties.

The First Christian Church at 201 N. Washington St. in Clinton was nominated under Criterion C, which means it has the characteristics of a type, period or method of construction, in this case Romanesque Revival. The church is built of brick and dates to 1899.

The California Apartments at 2900 Clay St. in Paducah is a private neighborhood made up of Gunnison Home duplexes on 5.58 acres. They were built in 1952 and consist of 36 one-story duplex buildings and two vacant lots.

The apartments were designed by developers Omar Goetz, Prewitt Lackey and Heath Wells. According to the Kentucky Heritage Council, they created New Home Constructors, Inc. as approved builders through the Atomic Energy Commission.

The complex was nominated under Criterion A, which means it is "Residential Housing Related to the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Paduah, 1950 to 1955."

Other sites approved include:

Sroufe House - Dover

Bell House - Near Edmonton

Clel Purdom House - Lebanon vicinity

Charles Young Park and Community Center and Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association - Lexington

Klotz Confectionary Co. and Louisville Cotton Mills Administration Building - Louisville

Morehead C&O Railway Freight Depot - Morehead

California Apartments - Paducah

Felix Grundy Stidger House - Taylorsville

The National Register of Historic Places is the nation's official list of historic and archaeological resources deemed worthy of preservation.

The Kentucky Heritage Council/State Historic Preservation Office administers the National Register program in Kentucky and provides administrative support to the Kentucky Historic Preservation Review Board, which is charge with evaluating National Register nominations prior to their submission to NPS.

The review board is made up of 11 members appointed by the governor and meets twice a year.

For more information, you can click here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.