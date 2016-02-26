2 charged, multiple guns seized in connection with Ballard Co. assault investigation

A Kevil, Kentucky man and woman were arrested in connection with an assault investigation in Ballard County.

Jerry J. Compton, Jr., 36, was charged with two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first degree assault, possession of a controlled substance, first degree methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shranda C. Smith, 28, was charged with first degree complicity to assault, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was also served with an unrelated outstanding warrant out of Graves County for second degree bail jumping.

According to Kentucky State Police, they received a call from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office in reference to a reported assault in Ballard County. The sheriff's office originally opened an investigation into the Feb. 19 assault, but later determined that it had actually happened in Ballard County.

KSP troopers, along with Drug Enforcement and Special Investigations detectives, were able to get a search warrant for a home on County Line Road in Kevil, Ky.

At about 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 25, troopers and DESI detectives, along with the ATF, served the search warrant.

According to KSP, they recovered a set of brass knuckles and three guns, including a rifle and two handguns. Additionally, they say trace amounts of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, marijuana and ammunition were found and seized.

ATF and DESI detectives also seized six more handguns and ammunition from an area business.

Compton, Jr. and Smith were taken to the Ballard County Jail.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.