I-24 EB clear in Marshall Co., KY after semi crash

All lanes of Interstate 24 in Marshall County, Kentucky are now open near the 28 mile marker after a semi crash.

According to Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, this was between Calvert City Exit 27 Interchange and the I-24 Tennessee River Bridge.

The site was blocked earlier on Friday morning and traffic was being detoured.

