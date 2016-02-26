Trapshooting Hall Of Fame, museum moving in at Sparta, IL

Move in day is March 14, 2016, for trapshooting's most historic and prized exhibits, memorabilia and artifacts.

The Trapshooting Hall Of Fame and Museum will move into it's new home at the Illinois Department of Natural Resources World Shooting and Recreational Complex, Sparta, Illinois.

Established in 1969, the Hall of Fame chronicles the shooting careers and accomplishments of the greatest trap shooters in the history of the sport.

The Museum will display artifacts and exhibits that will showcase the history of the sport from it's 19th century beginnings to the present day.

Up until 2012, the Museum was located in Vandalia, Ohio, the former location of the Grand American World Championship Tournament. When the Amateur Trapshooting Association headquarters were moved to Sparta, Illinois, in 2012, the Museum exhibits were put into storage awaiting construction of a new home.

Construction of the new 9,200 square foot facility began shortly after it's 2014 groundbreaking. Although the location is located on the grounds of IDNR's massive World Shooting Complex, the Trapshooting Museum was constructed and will be maintained completely with private donations and funds.

The Grand Opening of the Hall and Museum will be held in August, during the 2016, Grand American Championships at the Complex.

Volunteers are being asked to assist with the move and are encouraged to contact Lynn Gipson at: lgipson@shootata.com.

