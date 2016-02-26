Annual Rend Lake Christmas tree drop scheduled

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake has scheduled the annual Christmas tree drop for Wednesday, March 9, 2016.

Corps of Engineers employees, Illinois Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologists, and volunteers will place bundled and weighted Christmas trees into Rend Lake for the purpose of creating fish habitat.

The tree drop will begin at the Gun Creek campground boat ramp at 8 A.M. Following completion at this location, the group will move to the South Marcum boat ramp, where "spider blocks" fish habitats will be dropped.

Launch locations are subject to change due to wind and weather conditions.

Placing these trees and "spider blocks", which were assembled by the Sesser-Valier Outdoorsman Club, creates underwater structure for fish.

The structure provides feeding and hiding areas for fish as well as prime fishing spots for anglers.

Approximately 300 trees have been collected for the drop.

The U.S. Amy Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake would like to remind the public according to Title 36 Section 327.20, Unauthorized Structures, placement of any unauthorized structure or stake bed in Rend Lake is prohibited.

Persons wishing to volunteer or searching for more information can contact Randy Cordray at the Rend Lake Project Office at 618-724-2493.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.