Women's History Month Spotlight: Alice Ramsey

Written by Christi Reynard, Executive Producer
March is National Women’s History Month, and in the spotlight for March 2, 2016 is Alice Ramsey (1886-1993) the first woman to drive coast to coast across the U.S.

Ramsey was a 22-year-old housewife and mother in Hackensack, New Jersey, when on June 9, 1909 left Manhattan, New York to drive 3,800 miles to San Francisco, California.

The trip was originally meant as a publicity stunt for a car maker.

Her two sisters-in-law and a female friend were along for the ride because none of them could drive.

The trip took Ramsey and her passengers 59 days.

Only 152 miles of the entire trip were on paved roads. Reports are Ramsey changed 11 tires, and even slept in the car when it became stuck in the mud.

She arrived in at the St. James Hotel in San Francisco to great fanfare on August 7, 1909.

Between 1909 and 1975, Ramsey drove across the country more than 30 times.

AAA named Ramsey the “Woman Motorist of the Century” in 1960.

In 2000, she became the first woman inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame.

