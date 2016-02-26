Mt. Vernon resident sentenced for drug, gun offenses

A Mount Vernon, Illinois man has been sentenced on heroin and gun offenses.

Scott L. Fowler, 38, had previously pleaded guilty to a three-count indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin, possession of a sawed-off shotgun and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Fowler was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison on the heroin offense, followed by five years of supervised release. For the firearm offense, Fowler was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He was fined $600.

According to court documents, from August 2014 to March 2015, Fowler was involved with heroin distribution in Williamson and Jefferson Counties.

During a search of Fowler's vehicle on March 19, agents found more than 200 grams of heroin, a large amount of cash, a sawed-off Winchester 12-gauge shotgun and ammunition.

At sentencing, the judge found that Fowler was responsible for the distribution of more than 1.8 kilograms of heroin and 35 grams of ice/methamphetamine. The judge also ordered the forfeiture of the firearm.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Southern Illinois Enforcement Group, Marion Police Department, Mt. Vernon Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The Williamson County State's Attorney's Office also assisted in the investigation.

The case was assigned to Assistant United States Attorney Amanda A. Robertson for prosecution.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.