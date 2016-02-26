Country music star Chase Rice to play SIU Arena

Platinum-selling country music star and Academy Award nominee Chase Rice is set to bring his tour to the heartland.

Rice, whose "Ignite the Night" debuted atop the Billboard Top Country Albums list, is scheduled to perform at the SIU Arena on Saturday, April 23. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the concert set to begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the SIU performance are $10 for SIU students (with current ID) and $20 for general admission if purchased in advance. Prices are slightly higher if purchased on the day of the show.

"Ignite the Night" was among the top three on the Billboard charts for albums of all genres when it debuted. The album generated two top-five songs: "Ready Set Roll" and "Gonna Wanna Tonight." Rice previously toured with Kenny Chesney, and he recently earned a nomination for the Academy of Country Music's New Male Vocalist of the Year award, to be presented April 3. He's also preparing for the release of a new album.

Rice is a songwriter as well, co-authoring the Florida Georgia Line hit single "Cruise."

Tickets are available online at http://www.siusalukis.com or by phone at (618) 453-2000. They can also be purchased in person at the SIU Arena box office or McLeod Theater.

