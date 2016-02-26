Murphysboro offers program to help manage chronic health conditi - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murphysboro offers program to help manage chronic health conditions

Written by Matt Fluegge, Photojournalist
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

The Jackson County Health Department is offering a free, six week program to help manage your symptoms and improve your health.

Anyone with chronic health conditions or who is a caregiver for someone with a chronic health condition can attend. 

Chronic health conditions include, but are not limited to Arthritis, Heart Disease, Asthma, Lung Disease, Diabetes, Emphysema, and Parkinson’s.

This program includes discussion about dealing with pain, frustration, isolation, lack of energy, exploring an exercise routine, eating tips to help you feel better, managing medications, setting and achieving goals and solving problems

The Chronic Disease Self-Management Program will be held every Tuesday for six weeks.

The first session starts March 21st from 9:00am to 11:30am. Sessions will be held at the Knights of Columbus (KC) Hall located at 606 Plum Street in Murphysboro.

The Diabetes Today Resource Team partnered with Jackson County Health Department is providing this program free of charge. For more information, please contact Sandra Schwartz at (618) 684-3143 extension #303 or Michelle McLernon at extension #134.

