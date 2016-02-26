First Alert: Frost possible this morning, more sun by the weekend

It is Friday, Feb. 26, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Friday is what Brian is calling a “transition day”: not as cloudy and cold as yesterday, and not as nice as tomorrow. Most of the Heartland will wake up to cold, clear skies, which could translate to quite a bit of frost and maybe even a few icy spots on the roads. You’ll need a coat but no umbrella for Friday night date night. FIRST ALERT: the weekend looks to bring more sun and warmer temps.

Making Headlines:

Search continues: Authorities are still trying to locate an endangered St. Louis woman, possibly headed to Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an endangered person advisory for 23-year-old Jessica Nole.

Deputy shooting: Officers say a suspect is dead after a South Carolina sheriff's deputy was shot overnight. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, the female deputy was shot just after midnight when she got out of her vehicle.

Budget stalemate: Meridian CUSD #101 is using state money to replace its elementary building that was condemned more than two years ago due to toxic mold. But now the money to finish it hangs in the balance as lawmakers still can't come to an agreement over a budget.

Under investigation: Four people are dead and 14 are injured after a workplace shooting in Kansas. The alleged shooter is dead and was an employee of Excel Industries in Hesston, one of the four shooting sites.

