Class ring found in the Heartland reunited with original owner's family

A simple post in a Heartland Facebook group reunited a 31-year-old class ring with its rightful owners.

When Fruitland mother Rhonda Cunningham discovered a ring that wasn't hers inside her jewelry box, she knew what she wanted to do.

"I told my husband, I said ‘I've got to get this put on Facebook and find the owner of it,’" Cunningham said. "I thought it'd be awful sweat to somebody and make their day."

With only a little info, Cunningham posted to SEMO Trade & Sell on Monday, February 22, hoping the right person would see it.

"It had Angie on the front of it, went to Fox High and on the inside had her initials, AJC," Cunningham said.

Page admin Derick Charles said the post went viral within the group of more than 33,000 members.

"In just two days it got over 400 shares and over 50 comments," Charles said.

The group's members eventually tracked the ring down to an Arnold, Missouri high school, class of '85, and to the only graduate with those initials.

By Thursday, the ring was returned to Robert and Pat Cash of Arnold. They are the parents of Angie Cash-Moeller, the original owner of the ring.

"We didn't know it was lost,” Robert said. “We were quite surprised to get a call Monday that the ring had been found."

Angie was the oldest of two and the couple’s only daughter.

She passed away in 2001.

"She had breast cancer, she fought it for two-and-a-half years until she couldn't fight it anymore,” Pat Cash said. “Put up a brave fight."

Now back in the family, the ring is a reminder of who Angie Cash was.

"Always been proud of her, that's for sure. She was a little character, she played flute in the Fox marching band, played at the graduation at Busch Stadium," Cash said.

Angie eventually married and settled down in Fruitland. She had two boys, Josh, 21, and Brian, 18. Angie’s parents say she was well-liked where she worked at Thorngate Slack Outlet.

"She would have been 49 next Saturday [March 6]," Cash said.

And with the help of one stranger, a little piece of Angie's memory will live on.

“It's a legacy to pass these kinds of things on. These are the kinds of things we want to pass on to our grandchildren.”

