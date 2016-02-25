MISSING Woman considered endangered, possibly headed to Cape Girardeau

MISSING Woman considered endangered, possibly headed to Cape Gir - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Jessica "Jessi" Nole is missing and considered to be in danger. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol) Jessica "Jessi" Nole is missing and considered to be in danger. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an endangered person advisory for a missing St. Louis woman possibly headed to Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

According to the highway patrol, Jessica Nole, 23, left a group home on West Pine in St. Louis on Feb. 21 to walk to Schnucks on Lindell Blvd. They say she talked to a security officer at the store and has not been seen since.

As of 4 a.m. on Friday, Nole was still reportedly missing.

They say Nole is on medication and does not have the ability to take care of herself.

She may be en route to Cape Girardeau or Fredericktown.

Nole is 5'2" and 230 pounds. She had blonde hair, brown eyes, fair complexion and tattoos on both arms and her neck. Nole was wearing a pink tank top, blue jean capris and tennis shoes.

According to the highway patrol, she responds to the name "Jessi" not "Jessica."

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately or the nearest law enforcement agency.

