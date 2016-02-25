Heartland basketball scoreboard from Thursday 2/25 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland basketball scoreboard from Thursday 2/25

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Heartland high school basketball scoreboard from Thursday 2/25

Class 1 District 1 at Gideon
(Girls)

Naylor - 54
Couch - 23

(Boys)

Gideon - 63
Southland - 48

Class 1 District 2  finals at Richland H.S. (Essex, MO)

(Girls)

 Oran - 73
 St. Paul - 20 

(Boys)

Advance - 88
 Oran - 70

Class 1 District 3 at Eminence

(Girls)

Eminence - 74
Bunker - 75

(Boys)

South Iron - 51
Eminence - 55

Class 2 District 1 Finals at Campbell High School

 (Girls) 

Scott Co. Central - 56
Chaffee - 51

(Boys) 

 Bloomfield - 55
 Scott Co. Central - 48

Class 2 District 2 Van Buren

(Girls)

Neelyville - 53
Alton - 31

(Boys)

Thayer - 71
Winona - 46

Class 3 District 1 Finals at Malden H.S.

 Twin Rivers - 54
 Malden - 53

(Boys)

Malden - 57
Caruthersville - 61

Class 3 District 2 Finals at Scott City H.S.

 (Girls)  Saxony Lutheran - 64
 Arcadia Valley - 31

 (Boys)

 Charleston - 59
Saxony Lutheran - 54

Illinois Boys Regional Semifinals

Class 1A at Christopher

Christopher - 73
Waltonville - 53

Webber - 52
Wayne City - 47

Class 1A at Marion Crab Orchard

Steeleville - 65
Marion Crab Orchard - 59

Class 1A at Century H.S.

Cairo - 92
Shawnee - 59

Meridian - 83
Dongola - 67

Class 2A at Sparta

Chester - 45
Trico - 68

Class 2A at Greenville

Nashville - 59
Hillsboro - 53

Class 2A at Hamilton Co.
Carterville - 66
Flora - 46

Other regular season matchups

Sikeston - 69
Desoto - 31

Perryville - 72
Ste. Geneveive - 59

