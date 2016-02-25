St. Louis Blues offer special ticket prices to jilted Rams fans - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

St. Louis Blues offer special ticket prices to jilted Rams fans

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
ST. LOUIS (KFVS) -

Are you a former St. Louis Rams fan who still feels the sting of Stan Kroenke taking the team and skipping town?

Why not give hockey a shot?

A new promotion by the St. Louis Blues is trying to recruit Rams fans to the sport.

If you refer a fan to buy a three-game ticket package, both you and that fan will receive a free single game ticket for the April 4 gamer against Arizona.

Also, if you are a former Rams ticket plan holder, you're eligible to buy a Blues jersey for just $75.

For more information, click here.

