St. Louis Blues offer special ticket prices to jilted Rams fans

Are you a former St. Louis Rams fan who still feels the sting of Stan Kroenke taking the team and skipping town?

Why not give hockey a shot?

A new promotion by the St. Louis Blues is trying to recruit Rams fans to the sport.

If you refer a fan to buy a three-game ticket package, both you and that fan will receive a free single game ticket for the April 4 gamer against Arizona.

Also, if you are a former Rams ticket plan holder, you're eligible to buy a Blues jersey for just $75.

For more information, click here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.