Shawnee Community College reading program visits Century Elementary

Shawnee Community College’s Saints Read Literacy Program visited local students at Century Elementary School on the morning of February 16, 2016.

Kindergarten through third grade students listened attentively as SCC basketball players, future educators, and SCC basketball coaches John Sparks and Luke Scheidecker read a couple of their favorite children’s books to each class.

The students were delighted to see SCC’s mascot, Bernie the Saint Bernard, walking up and down the hallways.

Students reached out to give hugs and high-fives to the beloved college mascot.

The Saints Read Literacy Program encourages students to read by showing them how fun and important reading can be.

The program is hosted by the future teachers organization at Shawnee Community College, which invites all area schools in SCC’s district to participate.

This year marks the 10th year anniversary for Saints Read Literacy Program.

“It is a pleasure to partner with our area schools to promote literacy. Our athletes and education majors serve as role models for area students. By setting high goals and being committed to reading to learn daily, we can help students to succeed in school and in life.” Sharon Walker, SCC Humanities Division Chair.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.