Shawnee Community College reading program visits Century Element - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Shawnee Community College reading program visits Century Elementary

Written by Derek Dickerson, Director
Connect
ULLIN, IL (KFVS) -

Shawnee Community College’s Saints Read Literacy Program visited local students at Century Elementary School on the morning of February 16, 2016.

Kindergarten through third grade students listened attentively as SCC basketball players, future educators, and SCC basketball coaches John Sparks and Luke Scheidecker read a couple of their favorite children’s books to each class.

The students were delighted to see SCC’s mascot, Bernie the Saint Bernard, walking up and down the hallways.

Students reached out to give hugs and high-fives to the beloved college mascot.

The Saints Read Literacy Program encourages students to read by showing them how fun and important reading can be.

The program is hosted by the future teachers organization at Shawnee Community College, which invites all area schools in SCC’s district to participate.

This year marks the 10th year anniversary for Saints Read Literacy Program.

“It is a pleasure to partner with our area schools to promote literacy. Our athletes and education majors serve as role models for area students. By setting high goals and being committed to reading to learn daily, we can help students to succeed in school and in life.” Sharon Walker, SCC Humanities Division Chair.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly