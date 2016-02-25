Johnson Co. Sheriff's Office offers reward for return of stolen four wheeler

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is offering a reward for the return of a stolen four wheeler.

The sheriff's office posted on Facebook they are looking for a yellow, 2012 Polaris 550 that was stolen on February 18.

A cash reward is being offered for the return and conviction of the people involved with taking it.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Chief Deputy Jeff Jordan at 618-658-8264.

