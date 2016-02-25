Heart Association expands CPR training with airport kiosks - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heart Association expands CPR training with airport kiosks

CHICAGO (AP) - Travelers passing through five U.S. airports will have a chance to learn and practice a simplified method of CPR at kiosks outfitted with touch-screens, video programs and practice mannequins.

The kiosks are provided by the American Heart Association and the Anthem Foundation.

The first one was up and running Wednesday at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. Others will be located at Indianapolis International, Las Vegas' McCarran International, Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta and Baltimore-Washington International.

The kiosk training takes five minutes and begins with a how-to video, followed by a practice session and a 30-second CPR test. The simplified CPR steps involve only chest compressions, which the American Heart Association hopes will encourage more bystanders to take action.

