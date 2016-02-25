CA man facing drug charges in Poplar Bluff

A California man is facing multiple drug charges in Poplar Bluff, Missouri after a reported disturbance on February 23.

Patrick R. Marroitt, 36, was charged with driving while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance.

According to Poplar Bluff police, they responded to a report of a disturbance involving a man and a woman arguing in the 700 block for Hwy. 53.

Police say the man, identified as Patrick Marroitt, and the woman were both from Chico, Calif. While talking to them, police say they noted inconsistencies in their stories as to where they were traveling to.

Marroitt allegedly admitted to being a methamphetamine user and allegedly told officers he had a meth pipe in his center console. Marroitt was then arrested

Once arrested, police say he admitted to also having marijuana in his vehicle.

After getting a search warrant, police searched Marroitt's vehicle. They say they found 9 pounds of suspected marijuana.

Marroitt was taken to the Butler County Justice Center.

