Cubs, Dexter Fowler agree on 1-year contract - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cubs, Dexter Fowler agree on 1-year contract

(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)

MESA, Ariz. (AP) - Outfielder Dexter Fowler agreed to stay with the Chicago Cubs, agreeing to a one-year contract that includes a mutual option for 2017.

The 29-year-old hit .250 in 156 games last year and set career highs in many offensive categories as the Cubs reached the NL Championship Series. He had 102 runs, 17 homers, 149 hits and 84 walks. The speedy, switch-hitting Fowler is a career .267 hitter over eight major league seasons.

To make room for Fowler on the 40-man roster, the Cubs placed left-hander Zac Rosscup on the 60-day disabled list due to left shoulder inflammation.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • NFL Hall of Famer Jackie Smith to speak in the Heartland

    NFL Hall of Famer Jackie Smith to speak in the Heartland

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 02:20:40 GMT
    Former St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys Tight End Jackie Smith will speak to students at St. Vincent High School in Perryville Wednesday. (Source: Raycom Media)Former St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys Tight End Jackie Smith will speak to students at St. Vincent High School in Perryville Wednesday. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Former St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys Tight End Jackie Smith will speak to students at St. Vincent High School in Perryville Wednesday. 

    Former St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys Tight End Jackie Smith will speak to students at St. Vincent High School in Perryville Wednesday. 

  • Bears match offer sheet for Fuller, sign him to 4-year deal

    Bears match offer sheet for Fuller, sign him to 4-year deal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:42 PM EDT2018-03-21 00:42:47 GMT
    The Chicago Bears have matched the Green Bay Packers' offer sheet for cornerback Kyle Fuller (Source: KFVS)The Chicago Bears have matched the Green Bay Packers' offer sheet for cornerback Kyle Fuller (Source: KFVS)

    The Chicago Bears have matched the Green Bay Packers' offer sheet for cornerback Kyle Fuller and signed him to a four-year contract.

    The Chicago Bears have matched the Green Bay Packers' offer sheet for cornerback Kyle Fuller and signed him to a four-year contract.

    •   
Powered by Frankly