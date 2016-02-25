Cubs, Dexter Fowler agree on 1-year contract

MESA, Ariz. (AP) - Outfielder Dexter Fowler agreed to stay with the Chicago Cubs, agreeing to a one-year contract that includes a mutual option for 2017.

The 29-year-old hit .250 in 156 games last year and set career highs in many offensive categories as the Cubs reached the NL Championship Series. He had 102 runs, 17 homers, 149 hits and 84 walks. The speedy, switch-hitting Fowler is a career .267 hitter over eight major league seasons.

To make room for Fowler on the 40-man roster, the Cubs placed left-hander Zac Rosscup on the 60-day disabled list due to left shoulder inflammation.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.