Carbondale OK's food trucks on designated public property - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale OK's food trucks on designated public property

Food trucks may now set up at the Historic Town Square. (Source: City of Carbondale) Food trucks may now set up at the Historic Town Square. (Source: City of Carbondale)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Food trucks can now set up at several public hot spots in the city of Carbondale, Illinois.

The Carbondale City Council voted on Tuesday to allow city-issued food truck licenses. Mobile food vendors will now be allowed to set up on public property near the Historic Town Square, Lenus Turley Park, Attucks Park and the Superblock.

A similar ordinance was proposed in 2013, but did not have enough council support to pass, according to Interim City Manager Gary Williams. He said the idea will help create an environment that is attractive to the college students it serves.

The food truck idea has been discussed by Carbondale's Downtown Advisory Committee. In January, we told you how the city approved serving alcohol at sidewalk cafes.

Despite passing of the ordinance, Tuesday's meeting brought up discussion and dissent among council members.

“I’d hate to cause one of our brick and mortar businesses to go out of business because of food trucks,” councilman Lee Fronabarger said.

Fronabarger said brick and mortar businesses invest in the community through property tax, hiring college students, and contributing to local charities. He said food truck owners are less likely to do so.

“I don’t think it’s our business to protect business from competition,” councilman Adam Loos said.

Carbondale Police Chief Jeff Grubbs said he is not an advocate of food trucks operating after 2 a.m. Grubbs cited an additional cost in overtime for police officers.

The ordinance passed without a limit to time of operation or a limit to the number of licenses that can be issued.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly