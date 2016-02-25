Afternoon Newsletter: Thursday, Feb. 25

Here’s a look at stories going on in your world today:

WINTER WEATHER & POWER OUTAGES: Hundreds in the Heartland are still without power a day after a blast of rain, snow, and wind blew through the viewing area. Some roads are still slick as well. CLICK HERE for the latest First Alert Forecast.

DEADLY STORM SYSTEM: At least five people were killed in multiple tornadoes that swept across the Midwest and East Coast. Several governors have declared states of emergency in the wake of the storms. CLICK HERE to see the latest.

RESTORING FELON GUN RIGHTS: A Missouri lawmaker has proposed a bill that would restore gun ownership to all convicted felons, including ones who were found guilty of violent crimes. Allison Twaits is working on this story, and will have the latest on Heartland News Now @ 4.

WATCH: E-CIG EXPLODES IN POCKET: A Kentucky man suffers second-degree burns after an e-cigarette explodes in his pocket at a gas station. CLICK HERE to see the security footage that captured the whole event.

