MO bill would return gun rights to felons

A Missouri bill would return gun rights to felons.

This bill would allow an individual who has lost the right to possess firearms to have his or her rights restored under specified circumstances.

HB 1828 lists 97 felonies that sponsor Representative Joe Don McGaugh (R-Carrollton) defines as “violent.

For those felonies, including murder, infanticide, forcible rape, and kidnapping, an offender could petition their circuit court, three years after completing their sentence, to be able to own a gun.

Those guilty of other felonies would automatically have that right restored upon completion of their sentence.

Still, the idea doesn't sit well with some Missourians.

"They violated the laws, they got caught even though they have done their time who is to say they wouldn't do it again," said Vincent Bowman.

Some Missourians though feel the proposal goes too far.

"If you are a convicted felon or a re convicted felon you have a pattern that is tough to shed," said Rick Crow.

If the petition is granted, the offender would have the same rights as any other gun owner.

A right some believe should be lost when you break the law.

"It is not necessarily a god given right, but it is a right that the law states we can have," said Crow.

