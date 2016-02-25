Ameren Illinois reports nearly all power restored after Wednesda - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ameren Illinois reports nearly all power restored after Wednesday storm

Written by Christi Reynard, Executive Producer
Ameren Illinois says repair crews have restored service to nearly all customers impacted by Wednesday’s winter storm.

At one point, Ameren reported more than 152,000 outages in Illinois caused by 45-55 mph wind gusts and heavy snow.

More than 1,000 Ameren crews and contract repair workers from Illinois and four other states worked overnight helping restore more than 180 utility poles and 560 damaged electrical lines.

While Ameren Illinois reports 99.9% of customers have power, there were still outages reported in Randolph and Jefferson Counties as of 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 25. 

