IL State Rep. Phelps to hold office hours in Metropolis March 7th

Illinois State Rep. Brandon Phelps (D-Harrisburg) will be back in Metropolis Monday, March 7, 2016 holding office hours to hear from his constituents.



Phelps says this is a way he can connect with the residents of the 118th District, especially those in Massac County.



“It is vital that residents are able to communicate to me what their thoughts are on Southern Illinois’ most pressing issues so I can serve as their strongest advocate,” Phelps said. “It can be difficult for folks in Massac County to drive up to my district office in Harrisburg, and since this office belongs to the taxpayers I want to make sure everyone gets a chance to take advantage of the resources that we offer.”

Phelps will be available to the public at the Metropolis City Hall at 106 West 5th Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to everyone who might who might have any questions, concerns, or issues regarding the local community or Illinois.

“My district office is here as a state resource for any constituent who needs help or has questions,” Phelps said. “We have so much going on in Illinois right now and it’s important that our office is open and accessible to hear everyone’s opinions. Whether you need help accessing a state agency or simply want to voice your concerns, I encourage everyone to stop by.”



