Kentucky State Police partners with quilters to help vets

HAZARD, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police in Hazard are partnering with a group of quilt makers to assist veterans.

A statement from police says troopers will pick up the finished quilts and deliver them to the Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center in Hazard.

The Kentucky River Area Quilt Makers have been making lap quilts for veterans, but many members are elderly, on a tight budget and dealing with health issues. Quilt maker Audrey Combs, who is also the mother of a state trooper, suggested that quilters call the KSP post when they finish a quilt.

Police Capt. Blake Sloan said the post is honored to help veterans and elderly residents in the area. He said it allows troopers to patrol areas they aren't usually in and to forge good relationships with the community.

