Missouri bill to waive business fees for veterans advances

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A bill to waive certain filing fees for veterans opening businesses in Missouri is moving forward in the state Senate.

Senators gave initial approval to the proposal Wednesday. The measure is sponsored by Lee's Summit Republican Sen. Will Kraus, who is running for secretary of state.

The secretary of state's office oversees business registrations, among other things.

No one spoke against the legislation during discussion on the Senate floor. The measure needs a second vote of approval to move to the House.

