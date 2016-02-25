Two kids cited in Carlisle County cemetery vandalism case

Kentucky State Police say they’ve cited a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old for damage done to a Carlisle County cemetery.



Investigators say they received reports of vandalism to gravestones at the Old Bardwell Cemetery off of U.S. 51 at around 2:30 on Thursday, February 18, 2016.



On Wednesday, February 24 officers say their investigation led to charges against the two juveniles.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.