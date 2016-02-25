February 26 celebrity birthdays

If you're celebrating a birthday today you're sharing it with a couple of hall of famers, one for his music, the other for his performance on the football field.

He's a NFL Hall of Fame Running Back who helped lead the St. Louis Rams to victory in Super Bowl 34.

While with the Rams he was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year for three consecutive seasons. Marshall Faulk is 43 today.

He's a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame who found his thrill on Blueberry Hill. His other hits include: "Blue Monday," "Walking to New Orleans," "Ain't That a Shame" and many many more. The legendary Fats Domino is 88 today.

He's a rock and roll singer known for his dynamic live performances. He, along with his band The Detroit Wheels, had a string of hits in the 1960s including "Devil With a Blue Dress" and "Sock It To Me Baby." William S. Levise Jr who's better known by his stage name Mitch Ryder is 71 today.

He's a Grammy Award-winning recording artist who hit number one with two love ballads: "When a Man Loves a Woman" and "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You." Michael Bolton is 63 today.

