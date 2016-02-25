This week in music: 1976

Let's step into the Breakfast Show time machine a set the dials back to 30 years ago.

The year as 1976, America was celebrating its Bicentennial.

Jimmie Carter and Gerald Ford were engaged in a run for the White House.

Movie audiences were first introduced to Rocky Balboa. The first Rocky move was the biggest box office hit of the year.

And if you tuned into the radio this week in '76, these were the songs you were likely to hear.

Billboard's Hot 100 had The Miracles at number 5 with "Love Machine." It would go on to become the group's biggest hit and their first without Smokey Robinson who had left The Miracles four years earlier.

At number four was a song that was banned by many radio stations at the time. "Love to Love You Baby" by Donna Summer is still considered a little risque even by today's standards.



Checking in at number three was the British band Hot Chocolate with "You Sexy Thing." That song has went on to be featured in many movies including "The Full Monty," "Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo" and "Boogie Nights."

Rhythm Heritage was at number two with the theme song from the TV series "SWAT."

And in the top spot was Rhymin' Paul Simon with "50 Ways to Leave Your Lover." It was Simon's only number one hit as a solo artist. 50 Ways spent three weeks at the top of the charts.

That's a music flashback from 1976.

