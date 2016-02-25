Heartland wins 911 award, much calmer forecast - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland wins 911 award, much calmer forecast

Written by Christi Reynard, Executive Producer
Good morning, it’s Thursday, February 25, 2016.

A nice and quiet First Alert Forecast is on tap for Thursday morning, especially compared to this time yesterday! You’ll still need a coat, though. Waking up the Heartland can expect temps in the 30s and cloudy skies. By lunchtime, things won’t change much becoming breezy with temps still mainly in the 30s.

Here are some of the stories KFVS12 is working on for you this morning:

Deadly Storms: Rescuers are still digging through debris in Virginia, where 4 people were killed by severe storms

911 Award: Southern Illinois’ enhanced 911 system was awarded high praise last night in Washington D.C. We have the details live on the Breakfast Show.

Meantime, Harrisburg PD is running on empty: The police chief says his department is under-staffed and under-funded.

Brush up that resume: Employers from all over the Heartland will be at Southeast Missouri State University today for a Career and Internship Fair.

Young hero dies: A 10-year-old girl pushed two younger friends out of the way of an out of control SUV. You can share Kiera’s story of bravery with your friends on the KFVS12 Facebook page.

ICYMI: We had a group of youngsters test out the Fun Loom Bracelet Making Kit for Does it Work Wednesday.

