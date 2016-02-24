Bootheel humane society gets financial boost

A financial grant will help animals in the Humane Society of Caruthersville.

Society president Karol Wilcox said layoffs at the Noranda plant in New Madrid county and others companies in the Bootheel have had an impact on the shelter’s bottom line.

The grant from the Orvis Company will help shelter employees provide vaccinations and food for animals that need the shelter.

The Humane Society can still use donations, though.

If you want to help, you can contact the Caruthersville Humane Society at P.O. Box 525; Hayti, MO 63851 or by phone at (573) 359-0113.

