One sent to hospital in McCracken Co. collision

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is reporting it received a call regarding an injury accident on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Jacob Galvin, 19, of Mayfield, Kentucky was driving a 1990 Chevy Corsica when he went over a hillcrest heading westbound on Kreb Station Road.

Jacob Stahl, 27, of Paducah, Kentucky, was stopped at the stop sign on Kreb Statioin Road in a 2007 Chevy Uplander.

As Stahl was stopped, Galvin was unable to stop his vehicle before running into Stahl. The roadway was wet at the time of the collision because of the rain, which was listed as a contributing environmental factor.

Galvin was transported to Lourdes for non-incapacitating injuries.

Both Mercy EMS and the Hendron Fire Department assisted at the scene.

