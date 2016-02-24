Hearnes Elementary to hold Superhero Science & Math Family Night - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Hearnes Elementary to hold Superhero Science & Math Family Night

Posted by Heartland News
Connect
(Source: B.J. Babb) (Source: B.J. Babb)
(Source: B.J. Babb) (Source: B.J. Babb)
CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) -

Warren E. Hearnes Elementary School will host a very special combined event on Tuesday, March 8 at 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

"Superhero Science & Math Family Night" will be held in the Blue Gym and surrounding pod centers. This event will feature science experiments, math games, and fun activities as well as pizza and refreshments.

Students are encouraged to arrive dressed like their favorite superhero (or real-life hero).

"PTO Book Fair Family Night" will be held in the Grey Gym. This gives families a chance to shop the book fair together, and all proceeds will benefit the WEH PTO-sponsored events and efforts.

The event is free to attend, and all students must be accompanied by an adult.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly