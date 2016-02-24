Hearnes Elementary to hold Superhero Science & Math Family Night

Warren E. Hearnes Elementary School will host a very special combined event on Tuesday, March 8 at 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

"Superhero Science & Math Family Night" will be held in the Blue Gym and surrounding pod centers. This event will feature science experiments, math games, and fun activities as well as pizza and refreshments.

Students are encouraged to arrive dressed like their favorite superhero (or real-life hero).

"PTO Book Fair Family Night" will be held in the Grey Gym. This gives families a chance to shop the book fair together, and all proceeds will benefit the WEH PTO-sponsored events and efforts.

The event is free to attend, and all students must be accompanied by an adult.

