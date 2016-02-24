Charleston, MO middle school to hold 'Fear Factor' event

"CMS Fear Factor" will be held on Thursday, March 3 from 5:30 to 7:30 at Charleston Middle School.

Participants will be challenged by games that were designed to be gross, scary or difficult to complete.

This will be the second year CMS has held its Fear Factor event.

Some of the games this year will include "Blend-O-Rama," "Chocolate Drop," and "Cricket, Larva, Skittle."

Fourteen games in total will be played, including some that parents and younger siblings can participate in.

There will also be pizza and refreshments located in the commons after the event. The entire event is at no cost to participants, and all students must be accompanied by an adult.

