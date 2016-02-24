Municipal leaders announce 'Moving Cities Forward' legislative package

Municipal leaders across Illinois outlined a comprehensive legislative reform package called "Moving Cities Forward", on Wednesday, Feb. 24, with the goal of maintaining the health of local governments.

With the budget-stalemate in Illinois, this package would be very crucial in helping preserve Illinois' economy.

In conjunction with the Illinois Municipal Leagues (IML), mayors across the state are calling for necessary solutions which can no longer be deferred, especially in the midst of the continued budget impasse at the statehouse.

The reform package includes automatic appropriation authority, home rule eligibility expansion, workers' compensation reform, prevailing wage exemptions and public safety arbitration reform.

