KY woman faces multiple charges after 3-vehicle collision

McCracken County deputies responded to a three-vehicle accident at 9:51 AM Wednesday, Feb. 24 in the 7500 Block of Blandville Road (US 62).

Before arriving at the scene, deputies learned one of the drivers had left the scene.

It was later discovered that the driver of a 1997 Ford Ranger, Sally Fowler, 37, of Paducah, was taken by a passing motorist to the old Milan Station and dropped off. Fowler was located there and was ultimately arrested on multiple charges related to the accident.

The investigation of the accident revealed that Fowler hit the rear end of a 2012 Ford F-150 driven by Lawrence Otey, 724 of Wickliffe, which caused his truck to rear end a vehicle in front of him that was stopped in traffic.

The driver of the third vehicle, Rickie Byerly, 54, of Scott City, said he had stopped because of a dump truck picking up debris along the side of Blandville Road when the collision occurred.

Fowler has been charges with operating a motor vehicle under the influence (second offense), two counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, two counts of criminal mischief in the first degree, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle possession of a controlled substance in the second degree, prescription not in a proper container, failure to maintain insurance, no registration receipt, illegal possession of a legend drug and failure to notify address change to the Department of Transportation.

She was lodged in the McCracken County Jail.

