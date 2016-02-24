Paducah man arrested on multiple drug charges

The Paducah Police Department is reporting a McCracken County man has been arrested Wednesday, Feb. 24 after police found drugs and evidence of drug sales at two homes at which he was known to stay.

Drug detectives with the Paducah Police Department received information that Brandon W. Dunivin, 32, of Paducah, was selling crack cocaine. The drug was purchased from Dunivin during an undercover operation, and a search warrant was obtained for his home on Vasseur Avenue.

During a search Wednesday morning, detectives found scales commonly used to weigh drugs.

About the same time his Vasseur Avenue home was being searched, Dunivin was located at his girlfriend’s home in the 3100 block of Madison Street.

As detectives walked up, they found Dunivin on the carport, smoking marijuana.

A search warrant was obtained for the Madison Street home and detectives found $275 cash, 13.4 grams of marijuana, 11.9 grams of cocaine and Oxycodone and generic Xanax pills.

Dunivin was arrested on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree (second offense) and possession of marijuana.

Dunivin was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail. Additional charges are expected to be filed.

