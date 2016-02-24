Paducah man arrested on multiple drug charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah man arrested on multiple drug charges

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(Source: Ray Com) (Source: Ray Com)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Paducah Police Department is reporting a McCracken County man has been arrested Wednesday, Feb. 24 after police found drugs and evidence of drug sales at two homes at which he was known to stay.

Drug detectives with the Paducah Police Department received information that Brandon W. Dunivin, 32, of Paducah, was selling crack cocaine. The drug was purchased from Dunivin during an undercover operation, and a search warrant was obtained for his home on Vasseur Avenue.

During a search Wednesday morning, detectives found scales commonly used to weigh drugs.

About the same time his Vasseur Avenue home was being searched, Dunivin was located at his girlfriend’s home in the 3100 block of Madison Street.

As detectives walked up, they found Dunivin on the carport, smoking marijuana.

A search warrant was obtained for the Madison Street home and detectives found $275 cash, 13.4 grams of marijuana, 11.9 grams of cocaine and Oxycodone and generic Xanax pills.

Dunivin was arrested on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree (second offense) and possession of marijuana.

Dunivin was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail. Additional charges are expected to be filed.

  WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

