Perryville, MO businesses impacted by snow storm, power outages

The Bank of Missouri branch across the street also closed. after operating business on a generator. (Source Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)

Perryville's own Hoekele's managed to run without power for an hour and a half. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)

In Perryville Feb. 23, thousands were left without power.

For some businesses that meant closing their doors.

Citizen’s Electric says they are slowly restoring power to customers in Perry county and in Fruitland towards Cape Girardeau.

However, some may be without power until tomorrow morning.

The Rhodes Gas Station at the intersection of Highways 51 and 61 closed down due to the outage, having to turn customers away and leaving them unable to fill up.

The Bank of Missouri branch across the street also closed.

A manager said they were running on a generator before they decided to call it a day.

Perryville's own Hoekele's managed to run without power for an hour and a half.

They made coffee the old fashioned way, and did all their math by hand.

"We did everything on paper, the math and everything… so that was an experience," said employee, Leslie Esselman. "You’re used to doing everything electronically now – so, we got through it. We were really busy! A lot of people came in just out and about."

Employees said once the power went on everything was back to normal.

A manager had to put all the hand-tendered transactions back through the register.

By the afternoon most of the downtown Perryville area had power restored - which meant many still without power were homes.

Citizen's electric said crews from central Missouri were called in to assist with getting power restored.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.