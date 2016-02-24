FLW Bass Fishing League tournament kicks off March 5

The 2016 Fishing League Worldwide (FLW): Bass Fishing League tournament season at Kentucky and Barkley Lakes will open Saturday, March 5.

This event is for Land Between the Lakes Division anglers and will be hosted by the Kentucky Lake Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The one-day tournament will feature almost 400 boaters and co-anglers, who will compete for between $3,000 all the way up to $8,000 in top awards.

This will take place at the Kentucky and Barkley lakes at the Kentucky Dam Marina, 466 Marina Drive, Gilbertsville, Kentucky.

Anglers are expecting that Kentucky Lake will fish well for this LBL Division opener.

In order to win the tournament a five bass limit nearing 18 pounds is required.

