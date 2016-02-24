McCracken Co. Sheriff's Dept. warns public of phone scam - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

McCracken Co. Sheriff's Dept. warns public of phone scam

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Several local businesses have contacted the McCracken County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday, Feb. 24. about suspicious telephone calls people have been receiving.

Those reporting the calls say a woman with a foreign accent calls and claims to be with Kentucky Utilities (KU), which is an electricity provider for parts of McCracken County.

The caller then tells the potential victim that if money isn't sent in within 45 minutes the person's electricity would be shut off.

The telephone number that is given to call is (844)- 566-8697. After calling, you would then be directed on where and how to send in money.

The McCracken Sheriff's Department spoke to KU officials Wednesday and they have confirmed that this is indeed a scam.

KU said they never contact persons and/or businesses in this manner.

