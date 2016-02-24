Southern IL counties win special 911 award

The City of Marion Police Department wishes to congratulate the southern Illinois counties 911 coordinators for their award in Washington D.C. and for bringing "Next Generation 911" (NG911)to our area.

NG911 is an Internet Protocol-based system that allows digital information, including voice, photos, videos and text messages, to flow seamlessly from the public, through the 911 network and on to emergency responders.

The system is the first advanced 911 system of it's kind in the United States.

