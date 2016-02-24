Noranda, Ameren 'unite' concerning electric rates, creating jobs

People in surrounding community say they’re worried as workers at the Noranda New Madrid Aluminum Smelter could be facing "staffing adjustments."

Noranda has announced it will lay off around 480 employees at its aluminum smelter in New Madrid by February 4.

350 more Noranda employees to be laid off by Thursday

Noranda Aluminum announced it will shut down its third remaining pot line in New Madrid, Mo. In conjunction, the company said on Monday, Feb. 8, it is filing for bankruptcy.

Noranda to shut down final New Madrid pot line, file for bankruptcy

Ameren Missouri customers could see changes to their electric rates amid Noranda Aluminum’s announcement to shut down its final New Madrid pot line.

Two companies previously known to be at odds with each other are coming together, they say to fix electric rates and create and save jobs in Missouri.

The president and CEO of Noranda Aluminum, Inc. and the president of Ameren Missouri released a joint letter on Wednesday, February 24 announcing their partnership.

In the letter they say:

"Now is the time to act. Missouri's electric grid was built more than 50 years ago and needs to be updated to meet customers' 21st century needs and expectations...Our two companies are engaging legislators and stakeholders to remedy these economic issues and to continue to develop legislation that will afford Missouri the opportunity to accelerate grid modernization, provide enhanced security and give customers more stable and predictable electric rates, all while creating and saving jobs."

In the letter, they outline areas they support, including: establishing caps on rate increases, accelerating installation of smarter technology to help customers better control their energy costs and creating good-paying jobs.

You can click here to read the full letter.

