Noranda, Ameren 'unite' concerning electric rates, creating jobs

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Two companies previously known to be at odds with each other are coming together, they say to fix electric rates and create and save jobs in Missouri.

The president and CEO of Noranda Aluminum, Inc. and the president of Ameren Missouri released a joint letter on Wednesday, February 24 announcing their partnership.

In the letter they say:

"Now is the time to act. Missouri's electric grid was built more than 50 years ago and needs to be updated to meet customers' 21st century needs and expectations...Our two companies are engaging legislators and stakeholders to remedy these economic issues and to continue to develop legislation that will afford Missouri the opportunity to accelerate grid modernization, provide enhanced security and give customers more stable and predictable electric rates, all while creating and saving jobs."

In the letter, they outline areas they support, including: establishing caps on rate increases, accelerating installation of smarter technology to help customers better control their energy costs and creating good-paying jobs.

