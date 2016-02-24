Reasons you're tired, besides lack of sleep - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Reasons you're tired, besides lack of sleep

Written by Nick Chabarria, Reporter
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Everyone is susceptible to feeling tired and health experts say it could be more than just lack of sleep.

Health.com compiled a list of common reasons why people feel tired throughout the day:

  1. You skip exercise when you're tired
  2. You don't drink enough water
  3. You're not consuming enough iron
  4. You're a perfectionist
  5. You make mountains out of molehills
  6. You skip breakfast
  7. You live on junk food
  8. You have trouble saying 'no'
  9. You have a messy office
  10. You work through vacations
  11. You have a glass of wine before bed
  12. You check e-mails at bedtime
  13. You rely on caffeine to get through the day
  14. You stay up late on the weekends

Experts say doing these things can drain your body's energy and exhaust you mentally and physically.

Good news though, many of these causes are easily corrected.

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

