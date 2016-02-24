Reasons you're tired, besides lack of sleep

Everyone is susceptible to feeling tired and health experts say it could be more than just lack of sleep.

Health.com compiled a list of common reasons why people feel tired throughout the day:

You skip exercise when you're tired You don't drink enough water You're not consuming enough iron You're a perfectionist You make mountains out of molehills You skip breakfast You live on junk food You have trouble saying 'no' You have a messy office You work through vacations You have a glass of wine before bed You check e-mails at bedtime You rely on caffeine to get through the day You stay up late on the weekends

Experts say doing these things can drain your body's energy and exhaust you mentally and physically.

Good news though, many of these causes are easily corrected.

