'The Price is Right' stops in Poplar Bluff

Game show host Todd Newton brought "The Price is Right Live!" to the Black River Coliseum on Wednesday, Feb. 24 in Poplar Bluff at 7:30 p.m.

"The Price is Right" is the longest running TV show of all time, and "The Price is Right Live!" started traveling across the United States 13 years ago.

"I started in radio in St. Louis, I’m very familiar with Poplar Bluff, lot of friends, lot of family in the area, kind of a homecoming for me, and we’re excited to make those game show dreams come true,” host Todd Newton said.

Newton's first television job was at KPLR channel 11, and then he was on the radio for 104 FM in St. Louis. He said he got to give away a lot of different things while working radio and just wanted to do it bigger.

"Instead of giving away concert tickets, I wanted to give away cars," Newton said. "I can’t think of a better way to earn a living than to stand a long side a complete stranger when they win something that they really want, or really need. If someone wins $10,000 it changes their life get them out of debt, a down payment on a car, it could be put towards their children’s education."

Newton said no live show is the same and there are perks to how he gets to do his show.

There are no commercials or time limits, no scripts and contestants are chosen at random. He said they even get to bring more people up on stage to play, which means more guests have more of a chance to win.

One fan attending the show, Teresa Martin, came all the way from Illinois. Martin had a shirt made for the game show that read, "say my name, say my name", like the Destiny's Child lyric, in hopeful wishes to be chosen to play.

"To know that this show is multi-generational doesn’t matter, if you’ve been watching this show for 40 years or 5 years everybody knows what happens on the price is right," Newton said.

"Been watching it 35, 40 years, has it been that long?... had to of," Martin said. "I like the prizes, but I like the games."

