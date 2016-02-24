Carbondale PD locate, arrest man wanted in connection to 2016 shooting investigation

The Carbondale Police Department has found and arrested a man who was wanted after a shooting on North Carico Street in February 2016.

An arrest warrant was issued back in 2016 for James Algee Moore, 31, for aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to police, they responded to the 600 block of North Carico Street at around 9:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Police say a victim had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his hand.

On March 31, 2017, at 6:40 p.m., officers saw Moore in the 400 block of South Lake Heights Street. Officers knew that Moore was wanted on an outstanding original arrest warrant. He was arrested without incident and taken into the Jackson County Jail.

