Paducah man arrested, facing charges for probation violation and drugs

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Kenneth B. Brunston (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Dept.)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

A Paducah man was arrested Tuesday for violating probation after officials found him staying at a home in West Paducah.

On Tuesday at approximately 11:15 p.m., deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department received information that a man with an outstanding probation violation warrant was staying at 155 Jason Drive in the West Paducah area.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the home owner and received consent to search the home for Kenneth B. Brunston, 48, of Paducah, Ky.

Brunston was found in a bedroom.

Further investigation revealed that Brunston was in possession of methamphetamine and numerous related items of drug paraphernalia.

Brunston was arrested without incident for the warrant and drug related charges and lodged in McCracken Co Regional Jail.

He faces charges of probation violation warrant for felony offenses, possession of controlled substance - first degree, first offense (meth), and drug paraphernalia (buy/possess).

